UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Carolyn Kieger’s squad was dealt two blows Sunday.

First, in something revealed after the game, Kieger announced graduate transfer Kelly Jekot would miss the remainder of the season with an injury suffered before the game.

The Lady Lions would then go on to lose to 22nd ranked Northwestern, even though they forced 22 turnovers. Penn State, however, turned it over 27 times.