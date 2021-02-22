Lady Lions fall to Nebraska despite six Burke 3’s

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Sophomore Makenna Marisa and freshman Maddie Burke both put together 20-point games, but the Penn State women’s basketball team ran into a hot-shooting Nebraska squad in an 87-72 loss Sunday afternoon in Big Ten action at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Marisa finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a strong all-around effort. Burke drilled six three-pointers for the second-straight game to finish with 20 points. Senior Johnasia Cash notched her ninth double-double of the season with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Senior Niya Beverley rounded out the double-digit scoring with 11 points, five assists and five steals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


app apple google

Don't Miss