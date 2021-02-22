Lady Lions fall to Nebraska despite six Burke 3’s

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Sophomore Makenna Marisa and freshman Maddie Burke both put together 20-point games, but the Penn State women’s basketball team ran into a hot-shooting Nebraska squad in an 87-72 loss Sunday afternoon in Big Ten action at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Marisa finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a strong all-around effort. Burke drilled six three-pointers for the second-straight game to finish with 20 points. Senior Johnasia Cash notched her ninth double-double of the season with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Senior Niya Beverley rounded out the double-digit scoring with 11 points, five assists and five steals.