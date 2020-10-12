Kennesaw State coach Agnus Berenato taking leave of absence

FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2013, file photo, Pittsburgh head coach Agnus Berenato reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut in Hartford, Conn. Kennesaw State has hired former Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh women’s basketball coach on Wednesday, March 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Kennesaw State coach Agnus Berenato is taking a leave of absence following recent surgery for breast cancer.

The former Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech coach announced her cancer diagnosis in September of last year and underwent surgery in early October.

She says she plans to take a leave of absence until spring of 2021. Associate head coach Khadija Head will serve as interim coach this season.

Head also coached with Berenato at Pittsburgh. Berenato has 483 wins in 33 seasons and was awarded the WBCA Carol Eckman Integrity in Coaching Award at the 2019 women’s Final Four.

