Keene’s 30-footer sends Sideline Cancer to Dayton

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAJ) — Marcus Keene pulled-up from 30-feet sinking a game winning shot in Sideline Cancer’s 58-57 win over the Bucketneers in the third round of The Basketball Tournament.



MARCUS ELAM KEENE DOES IT AGAIN!!!!!!!!!!



SIDELINE CANCER IS GOING TO DAYTON!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/OVe4nag7ST — TBT (@thetournament) July 22, 2021

The win advances the Hollidaysburg team to “Championship Week” in Dayton, the tournament’s Elite 8.

The Basketball Tournament uses an Elam ending format where the clock doesn’t run past the midpoint of the fourth quarter, teams instead play to a dedicated score, which is eight points greater than the winning team’s score at the midpoint.

The format is designed to create more drama, and “walk-off” finishes. It worked Wednesday in Charleston.

With the win, Sideline Cancer advances to play the the winner of Best Virginia and Team 23 in the tournament’s quarterfinals held in Dayton, OH July 28.

Cathy Griffith sending @SidelineTBT to Dayton is EVERYTHING 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/FQjxCYYCaA — TBT (@thetournament) July 22, 2021