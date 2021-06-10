Juju returns out of loyalty

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) celebrates after scoring on a 5-yard pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pittsburgh Steelers WR Juju Smith-Schuster almost left Pittsburgh this offseason, but re-signed a one-year deal.

He says he stayed with the Steelers partially out of loyalty and his love of the organization. Juju added he would love to come back after next year.

“I think to come back, and have another four more years, nine years as a Steeler would be tremendous and remarkable,” said Smith-Schuster. “It would be unheard of from a receiver, from a receiver standpoint. No doubt, don’t get me wrong, Pittsburgh is still an option, on the table and I know that they’ll fight hard and they’re one of the teams with the most cap. But, then again, a lot of people want a 1-year deal, so you got to take into consideration that you got to play your butt off because you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

This week, the Steelers are back in OTAs. The offense is transitioning to OC Matt Canada’s offense.

Smith-Schuster said he thinks Canada’s new system will suit the receivers. This season, Juju said his goal is to play more outside in an effort to be more well-rounded.