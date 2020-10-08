Jordan Mailata goes from Aussie rugby star to NFL starter

(AP)The unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers return to action after an unexpected week off when they face cross-state rival Philadelphia.

Pittsburgh's visit to Tennessee last week was postponed while the Titans deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Philadelphia is coming off its first win of the season, a comeback victory on the road in San Francisco.

The game features two of the best pass-rushing teams in the NFL. The Steelers lead the league in sacks per game.