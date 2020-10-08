PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Mailata knew “peanuts” about the NFL when he decided to stop playing rugby in Australia and pursue a career in football only three years ago.
The 6-foot-8, 346-pound Mailata has come a long way in a short time and fared well in his first career start protecting Carson Wentz’s blind side before a national audience on “Sunday Night Football” in Philadelphia’s 25-20 win at San Francisco.
Mailata found out the day before the game he would have to replace injured nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters.
Jordan Mailata goes from Aussie rugby star to NFL starter
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Mailata knew “peanuts” about the NFL when he decided to stop playing rugby in Australia and pursue a career in football only three years ago.