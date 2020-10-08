Jordan Mailata goes from Aussie rugby star to NFL starter

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) and center Anthony Fabiano (63) block against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Lyndon Johnson (92) and defensive tackle Andrew Williams (79) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Jacksonville, Fla. The 6-foot-8, 346-pound Mailata has come a long way in a short time and fared well in his first career start protecting Carson Wentz’s blind side before a national audience on Sunday Night Football in Philadelphia’s 25-20 win at San Francisco, on Oct. 4, 2020.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, FIle)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Mailata knew “peanuts” about the NFL when he decided to stop playing rugby in Australia and pursue a career in football only three years ago.

The 6-foot-8, 346-pound Mailata has come a long way in a short time and fared well in his first career start protecting Carson Wentz’s blind side before a national audience on “Sunday Night Football” in Philadelphia’s 25-20 win at San Francisco.

Mailata found out the day before the game he would have to replace injured nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters.

