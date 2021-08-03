Johnstown uses 9th inning walk-off to win AAABA Tournament opener

JOHNSTOWN (WTAJ) — A 2-out home run by Austin Homer in 9th inning powered the Paul Carpenter Capital Advisor baseball team to a 5-4 win Monday in the AAABA tournament opener.
After falling behind early 1-0 early to the New Brunswick Matrix, PCCA used a pair of extra-base hits in the third to take a 4-1 lead before eventually topping the Matrix in the AAABA opener.
This year’s tournament 76th annual tournament. See full scores from day one below.
Monday 8/2
Columbus 20, Brooklyn-2 7
Cleveland 13, Zanesville 1
Philadelphia 16, Altoona-2 0
Brooklyn 7, Youngstown 4
Maryland State 12, North Carolina 3
New Orleans 12, Johnstown-2 2
Altoona 6, Buffalo 3
Johnstown 5, New Brunswick 4
