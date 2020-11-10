Johnstown Tomahawks to host military appreciation game

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Tomahawks will be hosting a free military appreciation game on Nov. 13.

The event will be an inter-squad scrimmage at the 1st Summit Arena at 7:30 p.m. The event is free to the public.

The Tomahawks were originally scheduled to have a weekend series against the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks, but the event was postponed by the Hat Tricks due to unforeseen circumstances not related to the Tomahawks.

“It’s an unfortunate situation to not be hosting Danbury this weekend. However, with the strong military presence in our area and playing in a war memorial, it is important for our organization to put on a show for local military heroes,” said Head Coach Mike Letizia.

Letizia said the guys are excited to get on the ice and showcase their talents in front of the men and women who provide the freedom for them to do so.