ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve beat the Bowie Baysox 5-3 in Star Wars Night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Many fans came dressed as Star Wars characters and the entertainment was in-character.

Catcher Blake Sabol had three RBIs off two hits, including a two-run homer in the fifth inning. He also had a first inning triple to open up the scoring.

Bowie leads the series 3-2.