Illinois makes program-record 18 3-pointers in 106-48 win

St. Francis’ Myles Thompson celebrates his early three-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points with 11 rebounds and Alfonso Plummer and Jacob Grandison combined for nine of a program-record 18 3-pointers and 37 points in Illinois’ 106-48 win over St. Francis (Pennsylvania).

Cockburn made 9 of 11 shots with four dunks and brought an intimidating defensive presence inside against the Red Storm.

His double-double was the 34th in his career. Ronell Giles Jr. scored 16 points, Myles Thompson 12 and Ramiir Dixon-Conover 10 for St. Francis, which shot only 26%.