ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — After two years off, HoopsFest, the largest 3 on 3 basketball tournament in Pennsylvania, returned. This was the 20 year anniversary of the event.

The event saw 180 teams, ranging in age from 8U to 40-plus. There was also a dunk contest, food trucks, and a kids zone.

HoopsFest 2022 benefits local charities and organizers say you don’t have to be a basketball fan to enjoy HoopsFest, there’s something for everyone in the community.

“It’s really cool when the whole community comes together, they’re able to celebrate things and so many things in the world that you could be upset about or you could feel hopeless about,” said Amy Detwiler, a HoopsFest organizer. “But we’re here to have an event to offer hope to people, to offer smiles, joy to people here in the city.”