Honus Wagner rookie card sells for more than $1.4 million

This is a statue of Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame shortstop Honus Wagner stands in front of PNC Park, the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates on the Northside of Pittsburgh, Thursday, March 26, 2020. The Pirates were to have opened their season March 26, 2020 in Tampa against the Tampa Rays. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

RUNNEMEDE, N.J. (AP) — A Honus Wagner rookie baseball card has sold for more than $1.4 million.

The price was a record for the rare T-206 card of the Pittsburgh Pirates great, the highlight of the Goldin Auctions October Legends Auction.

Also fetching a record price was the basketball rookie card of Michael Jordan, which sold for $124,230. Other notable sales included a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball card that sold for $584,250 and a 1958 Pele card that went for $295,200, a record for a soccer card.

Several items from Cal Ripken Jr.’s personal collection netted $1.2 million, with the money going to the family foundation. The jersey the Hall of Famer wore for the final game of his record 2,632 consecutive-game streak sold for $184,500.