ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) Altoona knocked four home runs Tuesday night in the Curve’s 12-2 win over Richmond.

Blake Sabol hit two home runs, number three and four of the season. He drove in 4 RBI in the win. Nick Gonzalez drove in three, on a 3-4 night. Andres Alvarez hit the fourth.

With the win Altoona moves to 15-19 on the year.

Game two of the six game series in Wednesday at 11 a.m.