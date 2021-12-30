Home game against Browns likely last at Heinz Field for Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks to pass against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Pittsburgh Steelers legend announced today that he will likely be playing his final home game on Monday Jan 3 against the Cleveland Browns.

The Steelers tweeted a quote from Ben saying how blessed he is to get the opportunity to play for the Steelers and how there’s no other way better than to have the potential last game at Heinz Field against the Browns.

“I don’t ever speak in definites or guarantees,” Roethlisberger said in a video on the Steelers website. “That’s just not what I’ve ever done or who I am. But, looking at the bigger picture, I would say that all signs are pointing to this could be it. Regular season that is. I know we still have a chance to potentially get a playoff game there if things fall our way and we take care of business and things have to happen. But in the grand scheme of things, in terms of regular season, signs are pointing that way this could be it.”

The QB nicknamed Big Ben, because of his towering size at 6ft 5in and weighing at 241 pounds, said that wins mean the most to him after finding out last week that he broke Brett Farves’ record for most wins in a facility.

“I want to win the football game. That’s all that matters to me. That’s always been my thing,” said Roethlisberger. “I found out last week I’ve got 91 wins in Heinz Field and broke a tie with Brett Favre for quarterbacks in one facility. To me that will always mean more than yards and touchdowns. Wins, because that’s — I am sure you can go back to my very first press conference with some of you guys that were here, all I ever said I want to do is win. And that’s what is most important to me, and so that is what’s going to be most important. I don’t care if it’s 3-0. I just want to win a football game, because it’s so important for our season right now.”

Roethlisberger is currently a six-time pro bowler and a two-time Super Bowl champion. He is also number five in the leaders for all-time passing yards with 63,721.