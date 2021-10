DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 07: Sam Lafferty #18 of the Pittsburgh Penguins tries to control the puck in front of Gustav Lindstrom #28 of the Detroit Red Wings during a preseason game at Little Caesars Arena on October 07, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Penguins finalized their 23 man roster and Hollidaysburg native Sam Lafferty made the team.

Last season the right winger recorded six assists and won 53% of his faceoffs. In the shortened 2019-2020 season, Lafferty scored six goals.

The Penguins open up their season on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.