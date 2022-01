Chicago Blackhawks center Sam Lafferty plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (WTAJ) – Hollidaysburg native Sam Lafferty scored his first goal as a Chicago Blackhawk in Wednesday’s 8-5 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Lafferty was traded from the Pittsburgh Penguins to Chicago earlier in the month for Alex Nylander.

Lafferty’s goal was overshadowed by Dylan Strome’s hat trick for the Blackhawks.

The goal was his first this season, and seventh in his career.

