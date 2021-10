SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- A Stoystown man was placed behind bars after allegedly using a knife and shotgun to threaten the life of a woman he claimed had poisoned him, state police report.

State Police were called to a home on Dunmeyer Road Oct. 8 to assist Boswell EMS after 41-year-old Jason Carter called 9-1-1 about being poisoned. After arriving, police spoke with the woman who said they had argued most of the day, police noted.