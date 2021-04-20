HIGHLIGHTS: Dragons move to 8-1, Altoona falls to Cumberland Valley

(WTAJ) — The Central Dragons were propelled by their offense Tuesday night, while Altoona could not hold their early lead over Cumberland Valley.

Baseball: Central 10 Philipsburg-Osceola 2

Central got on the board early with a solo home run by Devon Boyles and didn’t stop their. Dragons move to 8 and 1 on the year. Nick Coudreit and Nathan Gutskey drove in the runs for the Mounties. P-O gets their first loss of the year.

Baseball: Altoona 2 Cumberland Valley 9

Coming off their big win against Hollidaysburg Monday night, Altoona jumped to a 2-0 lead but could not hold back the CV bats. Altoona drops to 3-4.