Highlights: District 6 Class A girl’s basketball quarterfinals

(WTAJ) — District 6 playoff basketball kicked of with the Class A girl’s quarterfinals.

Bishop Guilfoyle 60 Conemaugh Valley 35

Leah Homan lead the Lady Marauders with 22 points, followed by 21 from Teresa Haigh. Haigh had 13 points in the first quarter after catching fire from three. They’ll play Williamsburg in the semifinals on Thursday.

Williamsburg 49 Blacklick Valley 41

Blacklick Valley’s full court press and three’s from Maria McConnell put up a fight late in the game. The Lady Pirates were able to capitalize on some transition points and sinking their foul shots late to put the game away. Kendel Norris led Williamsburg in scoring with 14. McConnell lead Blacklick Valley with 16. The Lady Pirates will play BG in the semifinals on Thursday.

Portage 57 Bishop Carroll 43

Portage got out on a 7-0 run to start the game, kick started by a three by Lindsey Sease. Sease led the Lady Mustangs in scoring with 13, followed by Maryn Swank with 11. They’ll face St. Joe’s Catholic Academy in the district semifinals. St. Joe’s beat Harmony 58-35.