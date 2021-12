The Bedford standout signs to play for the Red Flash.

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – Bedford’s Mercury Swaim was one of seven to sight with Saint Francis in the early signing period.

𝑺𝒊𝒈𝒏𝒆𝒅! 📝 We officially welcome Mercury Swaim (@MercurySwaim) to the Red Flash family 😤



🔴⚡️ #FindAWay pic.twitter.com/HJKEzN7NMz — Saint Francis Football (@RedFlashFB) December 15, 2021

Swaim played both sides of the ball in high school, but signed as a linebacker for the Red Flash.

In his high school career, he recorded nearly 300 tackles, six sacks, and five picks. He rushed for more than 7,000 yards and 93 touchdowns.

