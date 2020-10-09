Sportsbeat Week 5: High School Football Scores & Recap

(WTAJ) Sportsbeat is back for Week 5 of your local high school football scores, recaps, and highlights. Scores for the games we’re at live can be found below. Refresh for updates and check out the rest of the local scores on our Scorestream High School Scoreboard.

Come back at approximately 11:45 p.m. Friday Night to watch Sportsbeat Plus LIVE right here!

VISITORS SCORE HOME SCORE QUARTER Berlin 0 Windber 7 1st Penn Cambria 0 Richland 21 1st Clearfield 0 Central 13 1st Juniata Valley Northern Bedford 1st Southern Huntingdon Tussey Mountain 1st CD East Hollidaysburg 1st Chambersburg 7 Altoona 14 2nd Cumberland Valley State College 1st Tyrone 13 Penns Valley 7 HALF Bellefonte 14 Huntingdon 0 2nd Mt. Union Everett 1st Cambria Heights 0 Bedford 21 2nd Punxsutawney 0 Brookville 14 2nd Curwensville Brockway 1st

Sportsbeat Game Of The Week for Week 5 is Clearfield vs Central.