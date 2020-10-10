Sportsbeat Week 5: State College High blanks Cumberland Valley in first game at renovated Memorial Field

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The State College Little Lions blanked Cumberland Valley, winning 31-0 in what may have state high’s only home game of the year–at the newly renovated Memorial Field.

The Little Lions were up 24-0 at halftime. In their first possession of the third quarter, senior quarterback Conrad Moore faked a hand-off on a zone read play. Moore kept the ball, broke a tackle when running up the middle then bounced outside breaking another tackle before zooming to the end zone on a 56-yard score.