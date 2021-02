ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) - The Altoona Curve, in conjunction with the Pittsburgh Pirates, announced the Double-A affiliate’s field staff for the 2021 season on Wednesday. The new staff will be led by manager Miguel Perez, who becomes the 12th manager in franchise history. Perez will become the first former Altoona Curve player to serve as the team’s manager. He appeared in 92 games for the Curve during the 2008, 2009, 2012 and 2013 seasons. Perez hit .271 with four home runs and 36 RBI in his time with Altoona.

Perez, 37, enters his 14th season as a coach in the Pirates system and will be joined by pitching coach Drew Benes, hitting coach David Newhan and Bench Coach Gary Green. Tyler Brooks will be another new face in the dugout as the Athletic Trainer.