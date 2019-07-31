High School Hype Season Preview Schedule

We will work to preview high school football teams with our High School Hype Season Previews starting on Thursday, Aug. 1.

You can see the full schedule below to find out when to catch your team’s preview. All previews will take place during the sports segment of each newscast on WTAJ.

Thursday, Aug. 1
6 p.m. Penns Valley
11 p.m. Tyrone


Friday, Aug. 2
6 p.m. Bellefonte
11 p.m. Philipsburg-Osceola


Saturday, Aug. 3
11 P.M. Huntingdon


Sunday, Aug. 4
11 p.m. Bishop Carroll


Monday, Aug. 5
6 p.m. Bald Eagle
11 p.m. Clearfield


Tuesday, Aug. 6
6 p.m. Brockway
11 p.m. Bellwood-Antis


Wednesday, Aug. 7
6 p.m. Williamsburg
11 p.m. Claysburg-Kimmel


Thursday, Aug. 8
6 p.m. West Branch
11 p.m. Glendale


Friday, Aug. 9
6 p.m. Moshannon Valley
11 p.m. Tussey Mountain


Saturday Aug. 10
11 p.m. Northern Bedford County


Sunday Aug. 11
11 p.m. Bedford


Monday, Aug. 12
6 p.m. Southern Huntingdon
11 p.m. Mount Union


Tuesday, Aug. 13
6 p.m. Juniata Valley
11 p.m. Penn Cambria


Wednesday, Aug. 14
6 p.m. Brookville
11 p.m. Cambria Heights


Thursday, Aug. 15
6 p.m. Curwensville
11 p.m. Elk County Catholic


Friday, Aug. 16
6 p.m. Punxsutawney
11 p.m. Ridgway


Saturday Aug. 17
11 p.m. Somerset


Sunday Aug. 18
11 p.m. Johnstown


Monday, Aug. 19
6 p.m. Richland
11 p.m. Chestnut Ridge


Tuesday, Aug. 20
6 p.m. Forest Hills
11 p.m. Bishop Guilfoyle


Wednesday, Aug. 21
6 p.m.Westmont
11 p.m. Hollidaysburg


Thursday, Aug. 22
6 p.m. Altoona Area
11 p.m. State College Area


WEB ONLY
Everett
Cameron County
St. Marys
Bishop McCort
Central Cambria

