High school basketball scores & highlights from Friday, February 4

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS BASKETBALL
Williamsburg 60, Bellwood-Antis 47
The Pirates get the road win, led by Lambert Palmer’s 21 points. Williamsburg is now 16-4 on the season, while Bellwood-Antis falls to 9-10.

OTHER BOYS SCORES
Berlin-Brothersvalley 78, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 40

GIRLS BASKETBALL
No Girls Scores Reported

