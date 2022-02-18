High school basketball scores & highlights from Friday, February 18

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Portage 50, Conemaugh Valley 45 – WestPAC Championship

In their WestPAC farewell, the Mustangs edged Conemaugh Valley 50-45. It was a game that was close for all 32-minutes. That was the theme all season between these two who split the regular season series by a combined 8 points.

Williamsburg 64, Claysburg 46 – ICC Semifinal

The Blue Pirates cruised to a win over ICC rival Rockets. The game went back and forth for the first three quarter, before the Blue Pirates pulled ahead in the fourth. Williamsburg will play Southern Fulton Saturday in the conference championship. The game will be played at Claysburg-Kimmel High School.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Windber 40, Portage 37 – WestPAC Championship