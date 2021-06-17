Haskins’ goal to prove his “love of football”

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Wednesday, the NFL released new, sweeping COVID-19- related rules. Steelers Head coach Mike Tomlin said he read the rules in-depth, but will not let them effect his team.

The Steelers wrapped up their second day of minicamp on Thursday.

Tomlin called this week, and offseason as a whole, “productive.” But, Tomlin said he still does not have a training camp timeline from the league.

One new face this year, undoubtedly has a reputation that proceeds him. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins was picked up by the Steelers in January, after he was released mid-season by the Washington Football Team for COVID-19 protocol violations and critiques about his work ethic.

However, since coming to the Steelers, the former first-round pick has received praises from staff and teammates, including Ben Roethlisberger.

“Just coming here to Pittsburgh, I just wanted to prove to the coaching staff and my teammates how much I love football,” said Haskins. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to be here and showing them that my mind is in the right place and I’m willing to work to be able to show my talents and be able to work and earn a spot here.”

Haskins signed a one-year, $850,000 deal with the Steelers.