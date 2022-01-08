Haden, Green activated; DC Butler, Washington out

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) – Starting cornerback Joe Haden and center Kendrick Green were both activated from the COVID-19/ reserve list on Saturday.
The duo were place on the COVID-19/ reserve list earlier in the week. The NFL updated the return-to-play protocols last month. Under the new rules, players who are vaccinated and asymptomatic can return to games and practice, based off a measurement of their viral load.
The Steelers will be without defensive coordinator Keith Butler. On Saturday, it was announced Butler will not coach against the Ravens. Instead, head coach Mike Tomlin and Senior Defensive Assistant and Secondary Specialist Teryl Austin will split Butler’s duties.
Wide receiver James Washington was placed on the COVID-19/ reserve list on Saturday.
