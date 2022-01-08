Haden, Green activated; DC Butler, Washington out

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) comes up with an interception on a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Racey McMath (81) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) – Starting cornerback Joe Haden and center Kendrick Green were both activated from the COVID-19/ reserve list on Saturday.

The duo were place on the COVID-19/ reserve list earlier in the week. The NFL updated the return-to-play protocols last month. Under the new rules, players who are vaccinated and asymptomatic can return to games and practice, based off a measurement of their viral load.

The Steelers will be without defensive coordinator Keith Butler. On Saturday, it was announced Butler will not coach against the Ravens. Instead, head coach Mike Tomlin and Senior Defensive Assistant and Secondary Specialist Teryl Austin will split Butler’s duties.

#Steelers Defensive Coordinator Keith Butler will not be coaching tomorrow against the #Ravens due to COVID-19 protocols. His duties will be handled by Head Coach Mike Tomlin & Senior Defensive Asst/Secondary Coach Teryl Austin. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) January 8, 2022

Wide receiver James Washington was placed on the COVID-19/ reserve list on Saturday.

