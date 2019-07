ST. MARY’S, Pa. (WTAJ) — Big dreams, heavy weights and a bronze medal. So far, it’s how you can describe the athletic career of Kane Area High School student, Brianna Eckert.

Brianna is 16-years-old and won a bronze medal at the youth weightlifting national championships in Anaheim, Ca.

She placed 3rd overall in the nation for her weight class and we can’t wait to see what she does next.

Watch the video above to see more of Brianna.