Greg Burke steps down as Richland basketball coach

JOHNSTOWN, PA. (WTAJ) – A Richland icon is stepping aside.

Greg Burke announced Thursday he is resigning from his position as head coach of the Richland boys basketball team. Burke helped guide the Rams to their first district title since 1975 back in 2014, and added plenty more hardware in the years after.

Burke’s teams the last four years have enjoyed great success, winning 87 games, appearing in four straight district title games, and winning the last two. This run of dominance also included an appearance in the PIAA State Finals back in 2018.

Richland was in the PIAA Quarterfinals this past year before the coronavirus pandemic shutdown the season.