Gov. Tom Wolf says professional sports are allowed to practice or play in yellow or green phases without fans

(WTAJ) — Per release, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday afternoon that professional sports can be practiced or played in the yellow or green phases of reopening without fans.

“Such a plan must be approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and include, among other requirements, testing or screening and monitoring of all on-venue players and personnel. Also, no fans or spectators may be permitted on interior or exterior venue property. Professional sports organizations are encouraged to contact the Wolf Administration to share their reopening plans and get them approved by the Department of Health.”

You can find the full release here: https://www.governor.pa.gov/newsroom/gov-wolf-issues-updated-green-phase-order-guidance-on-dining-and-professional-sports/