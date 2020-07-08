Games are restarting, but few reporters will be there

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is surrounded by media after his team won the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, in Miami Gardens, Fla. As sports prepare to resume, journalists are facing the same reckoning that their colleagues who cover politics, education and entertainment have encountered — coming up with new approaches to coverage with reduced access and resources. Professional leagues closed media access to locker rooms and clubhouses in early March. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) – As U.S. team sports prepare to resume, journalists are facing the same reckoning that their colleagues who cover politics and entertainment have encountered — coming up with new approaches to coverage with reduced access.

Professional leagues closed media access to locker rooms and clubhouses in early March. When the games restart, that access is not going to return. Major League Baseball and the National Basketball Association will make managers and players available only via telephone or Zoom.