Freiermuth out to prove himself

Pittsburgh (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers used a second round pick on Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth, and after a few days all reports from Pittsburgh seem to be good.

Freiermuth was one of the most productive red zone threats in college football over his career, but his playing time will hinge on more than his spectacular catches, but his ability to block.

“I was drafted because I can do both things. It’s kind of hard to show that you can block with just helmets on,” he said Tuesday. “My job is to make catches, and my job is to block [defensive] ends and linebackers, and I know that. I have had a good first couple days at camp, but I know the real work starts tomorrow when the pads go on and I have to go out there and prove I can block [defensive] ends.”

Freiermuth caught 15 touchdowns during his first two seasons in Happy Valley. Limited with an injury, he caught just one in four games in 2020. He now pairs with with Eric Ebron, who caught 56 passes for 558 yards and five scores last year. If the duo plays to its potential, Pittsburgh could have a really dynamic unit. Something not lost on the players.

“Tight ends, we should be bad asses,” said Ebron, who was targeted 91 times last fall. “We should be able to block bad-ass. We should be able to run bad-ass routes, and we should be able to score on anyone in a bad-ass way. That’s the mantra for our room.”

Freiermuth is the latest in a string of Penn State tight ends to be drafted. The Miami Dolphins took Mike Gesicki in the second round in 2018, the Steelers drafted Jesse James in the fifth round in 2015. James signed a one-year deal with Detroit Monday.