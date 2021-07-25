Frazier traded mid-game to Padres

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pirates’ All-Star second baseman, Adam Frazier, is now a San Diego Padre.
Reports of the trade came out mid-game Sunday, in a 6-1 road loss against the San Francisco Giants.
San Diego is reportedly also set to receive cash in addition to the All-Star second baseman.
Entering the loss on Sunday, Frazier led the MLB in hits. The 29-year-old is hitting .327, second-best in the MLB. He also leads the MLB in multi-hit games at 39 and has the third-lowest swing-and-miss rate at 12.1% among qualified batters.
The NL Starter at second this year and 2020 Gold Glove finalist was the Pirates’ second-longest tenured player, only behind Gregory Polanco.
Frazier was not a free agent until the end of the 2022 season.
