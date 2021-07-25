Frazier traded mid-game to Padres

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 20: Adam Frazier #26 of the Pittsburgh Pirates catches a ball during warm up prior to the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 20, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pirates’ All-Star second baseman, Adam Frazier, is now a San Diego Padre.

Reports of the trade came out mid-game Sunday, in a 6-1 road loss against the San Francisco Giants.

San Diego is reportedly also set to receive cash in addition to the All-Star second baseman.

The San Diego Padres are acquiring second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates, sources tell ESPN.



Frazier, 29, leads baseball in hits this year and is not a free agent until after the 2022 season. One of the best bats on the trade market. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 25, 2021

Entering the loss on Sunday, Frazier led the MLB in hits. The 29-year-old is hitting .327, second-best in the MLB. He also leads the MLB in multi-hit games at 39 and has the third-lowest swing-and-miss rate at 12.1% among qualified batters.

The NL Starter at second this year and 2020 Gold Glove finalist was the Pirates’ second-longest tenured player, only behind Gregory Polanco.

