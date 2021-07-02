Frazier named starter in MLB All-Star Game

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates with Adam Frazier (26) and Kevin Newman after hitting a three-run home run off Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Nick Ramirez during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier is named a National League starter in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.



It is just the third time in the last 10 seasons that a Pirate has started in the All-Star game. Frazier is the first Pirates second baseman to earn an All-Star bid since Josh Harrison in 2017.

Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski is the only other Pirates second baseman to start in an All-Star Game.

Frazier beat out the Braves Ozzie Albies and Dodger Gavin Lux for the starting spot.

He leads the team in batting average (.326) and hits (101).

The 29-year-old has been with the Pirates since 2016. He was drafted by Pittsburgh in the sixth round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He played college baseball at Mississippi State.

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game on July 13 at Coors Field in Denver, CO.