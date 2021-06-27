Frazier named All-Star Finalist

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Adam Frazier hits a two-run scoring triple during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, April 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier was named as a finalist for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game on July 13 at Coors Field in Denver, CO.

Frazier was the only Pirate to be named a finalist. Voting for the finalists starts on Monday, and runs through Thursday. Click here to vote.

He leads the the Pirates in batting average (.325) and hits (95).

The other National League finalists at second base are Ozzie Albies from the Atlanta Braves and Gavin Lux from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Whoever is selected as the NL second base starter will be making their first All-Star Game start.

Toronto’s Vladimir Guerreros Jr. received the most votes at 2,704,788.

List of 2021 MLB All-Star Finalists: