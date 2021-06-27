Frazier named All-Star Finalist

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Adam Frazier hits a two-run scoring triple during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, April 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier was named as a finalist for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game on July 13 at Coors Field in Denver, CO.

Frazier was the only Pirate to be named a finalist. Voting for the finalists starts on Monday, and runs through Thursday. Click here to vote.

He leads the the Pirates in batting average (.325) and hits (95).

The other National League finalists at second base are Ozzie Albies from the Atlanta Braves and Gavin Lux from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Whoever is selected as the NL second base starter will be making their first All-Star Game start.

Toronto’s Vladimir Guerreros Jr. received the most votes at 2,704,788.

List of 2021 MLB All-Star Finalists:

PositionAmerican LeagueNational League
Designated HitterFirst: Shohei Ohtani, LAA
Second: J.D. Martinez, BOS
Third: Yordan Alvarez, HOU
CatcherFirst: Salvador Perez, KC
Second: Martín Maldonado
Third: Yasmani Grandal, CWS		First: Buster Posey, SF
Second: Yadier Molina, STL
Third: Willson Contreras, CHC
First BaseFirst: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR
Second: Yuli Gurriel, HOU
Third: José Abreu, CWS		First: Max Muncy, LAD
Second: Freddie Freeman, ATL
Third: Anthony Rizzo, CHC
Second BaseFirst: Marcus Semien, TOR
Second: Jose Altuve, HOU
Third: DJ LeMahieu, NYY		First: Ozzie Albies, ATL
Second: Adam Frazier, PIT
Third: Gavin Lux, LAD
Third BaseFirst: Rafael Devers, BOS
Second: Alex Bregman, HOU
Third: Yoán Moncada, CWC		First: Kris Bryant, CHC
Second: Nolan Arenado, STL
Third: Justin Turner
ShortstopFirst: Xander Bogaerts, BOS
Second: Bo Bichette, TOR
Third: Carlos Correa, HOU		First: Fernando Tatis Jr., SD
Second: Javier Báez, CHC
Third: Brandon Crawford, SF
OutfieldersFirst: Mike Trout, LAA
Second: Aaron Judge, NYY
Third: Byron Buxton, MIN
Fourth: Michael Brantley, HOU
Fifth: Adolis García, TEX
Sixth: Teoscar Hernández, TOR
Seventh: Cedric Mullins, BAL
Eighth: Alex Verdugo, BOS
Ninth: Randal Grichuk, TOR		First: Ronald Acuña Jr. ATL
Second: Nick Castellanos, CIN
Third: Jesse Winker, CIN
Fourth: Mookie Betts, LAD
Fifth: Chris Taylor, LAD
Sixth: Juan Soto, WSH
Seventh: Bryce Harper, PHI
Eighth: Joc Pederson, CHC
Ninth: Mike Yastrzemski, SF

