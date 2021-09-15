Franklin offers “no comment” on USC rumors

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) Penn State football coach James Franklin finds himself at the center of the USC coaching search, Wednesday he addressed the rumors with a round-about ‘no comment.’

“Really no matter what you say, people aren’t happy with [it]. So I decided I’m going to handle this internally,” he said Thursday, adding that he’s already shot down these rumors. “I talked to our team. It happens every single year. I’m not worried about distractions in the media and with the fans, I’m worried about my team.”

On Wednesday, national sports radio host Dan Patrick reported that there is “mutual interest” between Franklin and USC.

A source tells Dan that there's mutual interest between #USC and James Franklin for their Football Head Coaching job #Trojans pic.twitter.com/gSYAmUTi3B — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) September 15, 2021

Tuesday, USC fired head coach Clay Helton saying it was looking for “new leadership” at the school.

Franklin has been tied to coaching searches in the past. Wednesday he was critical of social media and people more worried about being first, and not accurate to report the news.

With a significant amount of recruits expected to be in attendance when Penn State hosts Auburn Saturday, Franklin was asked what he’s telling them.

“I’m concerned about my team and my future team,” he said. “And when I say my future team, I‘m talking about the recruits.”

In December, Franklin signed a six-year contract worth $38.2 million according to Sports Illustrated, it included a $4 million buyout.