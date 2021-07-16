Former Steelers’ guard Faneca helped define guard play

ATLANTA – OCTOBER 22: Alan Faneca #66 of the Pittsburgh Steelers moves on the line during the game against the Atlanta Falcons on October 22, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

(WTAJ)–Alan Faneca is one of five Steelers who will be celebrated during the Hall of Fame week in Canton, OH next month. The former first round pick out of LSU, he was a six time first team All-Pro selection and helped redefine how offensive guards should play.

Faneca joked this week that his one season at left tackle was the easiest on his body. But he wouldn’t take all the credit, lauding his teammates that helped get him there.

” I was never the kid who grew up and pointed to someone and said ‘I want to be that guy, that’s who I want to be when I grow up,'” he said. “So here I am a grown man and I’m in with the Steelers and I get a couple weeks around Dermontti [Dawson] and I said ‘I want to be this guy, I want to be what he means to this organization.”

Faneca was a 9-time pro bowler and was with the Steelers for Super Bowl XL (2006.)

He is one of five Steelers who will be honored in Canton. Troy Polamalu, Donnie Shell, and scout Bill Nunn will be enshrined, Bill Cowher renters Canton as part of the NFL’s Centennial Class.

Hall of Fame week begins August 5th in Canton with the annual Hall of Fame game. This year three classes will be enshrined, the 2020 & 2021 modern era classes, and the 2020 centennial class.