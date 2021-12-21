Former Spikes manager, Pirates 1B coach Kimera Bartee dies at 49

FILE – Pittsburgh Pirates first base coach Kimera Bartee watches from the dugout during the third inning of an interleague baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Bartee, a former Major League Baseball outfielder and Detroit Tigers first base coach, died on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. He was 49. The Tigers made the announcement Tuesday, saying Bartee died suddenly. They did not disclose the cause of death.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Former Pittsburgh Pirates first base coach and former State College Spikes manager Kimera Bartee has died. He was 49.

Kimera coached the Tigers in the 2021 season. The organization made the announcement on Tuesday, saying Bartee died suddenly on Monday.

Bartee was an outfielder in Detroit from 1996 to 1999 and played the next two seasons with the Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies.

He was from Omaha, Nebraska, and played for his hometown Creighton University Bluejays.

The Tigers promoted him to first base coach during the 2021 season after he was the organization’s roving outfield and baserunning instructor, a role he had in 2020 with the Philadelphia Phillies.