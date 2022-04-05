ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former Altoona Curve and Pittsburgh Pirate infielder Jordy Mercer announced his retirement Tuesday.

In a social media post, Mercer thanked his family and baseball as he announced the end of his career.

Mercer began his professional career with the State College Spikes where he had a cup of coffee, before quickly climbing the minor-league ladder. Mercer spent 2010 with the Curve, hitting .282 and driving in 65 RBI as Altoona won its first Eastern League championship.

In 2012, Mercer made his big league debut. He officially recorded his rookie season in 2013. That rookie season was statistically his best. He hit .285 as a rookie in 103 games.

Mercer spent 10 years in Major League Baseball, recording a career .256 average, with 66 home runs and 308 RBI. He spent seven seasons with Pittsburgh, and parts of three seasons with the Yankees, Tigers and Nationals.