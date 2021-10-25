Former SFU star Blackmon drafted in G League

St. Francis guard Isaiah Blackmon (11) and North Carolina guard Kenny Williams (24) chase the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Former Saint Francis basketball star Isaiah Blackmon was drafted by the Greensboro Swarm Saturday night during the NBA G League draft.

The G League affiliate to the Charlotte Hornets used the 26th overall pick to grab the for SFU star.

Blackmon averaged 16.0 points per game across his career in Loretto. As a senior, he earned three NEC player-of-the-week awards while averaging 18.8 points per game.

“I am really excited for Isaiah! He was such a huge part of our success during his time at Saint Francis,” Saint Francis head coach Rob Krimmel said in a release by SFU. “His determination and work ethic are again on full display as he opens another chapter of his professional basketball career in the NBA G League. I am proud of Isaiah and all that he has accomplished so far and look forward to following his success in Greensboro!”

After graduating from SFU in 2020, Blackmon played three games in the Turkish league in 2020-21.

Blackmon is the first SFU player to be drafted to the G League since the Tulsa 66ers took Devin Sweetney in 2010. Historically, just five Red Flash players have played in the NBA: Norm Van Lier (SFU-1966-69), Rick Hockenos (SFU- 1972-74), Mike Iuzzolino (SFU-1989-91), Kevin Porter (SFU-1968-82) and Maurice Stokes (SFU-1951-55).

