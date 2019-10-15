Former PSU Quarterback Matt McGloin joins XFL football league

(WTAJ) — Matt McGloin, a former PSU Quarterback, has officially been signed to the New York Guardians, one of the first 8 teams to start the newest version of the XFL. Before today’s draft, he was one of eight Quarterbacks assigned to a team.

McGloin was the starting quarterback for the Nittany Lions from 2010 to 2012. He was also a Pennsylvania all-state QB while attending West Scranton High School.

He’s currently a field reporter for Penn State football’s radio broadcasts.

The XFL will consist of 8 teams, one of which will feature Matt McGloin. Chairman and CEO of the WWE, Vince McMahon, will be launching the new, revamped XFL under his self-financed company, Alpha Entertainment.