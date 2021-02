UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Remember how whenever Chris Hogan’s name comes up, the first note about him is “Do you remember he used to play lacrosse?” Now the script is about to flip.

The former Penn State lacrosse player and Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots announced Saturday that he is declaring for the Premier Lacrosse League draft, which will be held in March.

I have signed with @premierlacrosse for the 2021 season. As many of you know, my roots are in lacrosse, and I’m excited to fight for a roster spot with the best in the world! #LFG — Chris Hogan (@ChrisHogan_15) February 13, 2021

Chris Hogan is a man on a mission.



🎥 @ChrisHogan_15 pic.twitter.com/AbwuFg0IsO — Lacrosse Playground (@LaxPlayground) February 13, 2021