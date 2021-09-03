Former Nittany Lion Wisniewski reflects on NFL career, retirement, future

Kansas City Chiefs guard Stefen Wisniewski celebrates at the end of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Football runs in Stefen Wisniewski’s family– Dad Leo was an Indianapolis Colt, Uncle Steve was a Pro Bowler for the Oakland Raiders.

“I would just sit and watch football games,” said Wisniewski. “Like that was just fun for me. And he joked that I actually knew what was going on and make comments on the game like a fan, and, ‘why is my seven year old know what’s going on in this football game.'”

Like his dad and uncle before him, Wisniewski always wanted to be a Nittany Lion, and in 2007 that dream came true when he played in his first game.

In 2008, he was apart of Penn State’s Big Ten Championship team.



“Beaver Stadium with 100,000 people, it’s the coolest football atmosphere there is,” said Wisniewski. “Even counting the NFL.”

In 201,1 the Oakland Raiders drafted Wisniewski. In ten years in the NFL, he would play for five teams–the Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and Pittsburgh Steelers. He won Super Bowls with the Chiefs and Eagles.



“You can’t put it into words,” said Wisniewski, on the feeling of winning the Super Bowl. “You can’t sleep for days, that’s the best way to explain the feeling. It’s just thing unbelievable adrenaline rush that even if you wanted to sleep, like, I just couldn’t. I was just too amped, too fired up.”

Now 32, Wisniewski announced his retirement.



“And I’m walking away, I’m not limping away, which I always kind of hoped I would,” said Wisniewski.

What’s next for the Pittsburgh native?



“I think I’m going to be a pastor,” said Wisniewski. “I think I’m going to go to seminary. I’ve always been leading bible studies, I’ve been preaching the Bible during my whole NFL career. I’ve been preaching to churches, youth groups, men’s’ groups for a long time and really enjoyed doing it and feel like I have a gift for that.”

As the Nittany Lions hit the road to take on the Badgers, Wisniewski is excited for the opener and called Camp Randall his favorite road stadium.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.