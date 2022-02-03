Former Clearfield quarterback Andrew Janocko hired as Bears QB coach

Andrew Janocko, a former quarterback at Clearfield High School, has been hired as the quarterbacks coach of the Chicago Bears. His father, Tim, is the football coach at Clearfield High School.

Janocko spent the past seven seasons serving in various roles coaching the Minnesota Vikings offense and spent the 2021 season as their quarterbacks coach, where he helped Kirk Cousins throw for 4,221 yards and 33 touchdowns.

With the Bears, Janocko will look to unlock the potential of first round draft pick Justin Fields. Fields had an up and down rookie season, throwing for 1,870 yards and seven touchdowns, but he threw 10 interceptions in 12 games.

Prior to his time in the NFL, Janocko attended the University of Pittsburgh where he spent three seasons as a backup quarterback.

