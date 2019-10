PITTSBURGH, PA – DECEMBER 30: Anthony Chickillo #56 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a sack in the first quarter during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on December 30, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

(WTAJ) — According to a criminal docket, Steelers Linebacker Anthony Chickillo was arrested over the weekend for simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment.

#Breaking: Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo was arrested at overnight for an incident involving his girlfriend. Source confirms it happened at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort. He’s charged with Simple Assault, Criminal Mischief and Harassment. pic.twitter.com/hC4qPzmcZ8 — Jim Madalinsky (@JimWTAE) October 21, 2019

A $10,000 unsecured bail has been set.

Chickillo was drafted by the Steelers in 2015. He is 26 years old.