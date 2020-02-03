Flyers mascot cleared of claim he assaulted teenage fan

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 file photo, the Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot, Gritty, performs during an NHL hockey game in Philadelphia. Philadelphia police said Gritty has been cleared of allegations that he assaulted a 13-year-old boy during a photo shoot in November of 2019. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File)

PHILADELPHIA, (WTAJ) — Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty has been cleared of allegations that he assaulted a 13-year-old boy during a photoshoot, police said.

Chris Greenwell and his son Brandon met the hairy, googly-eyed mascot at a November event for season ticket holders. Greenwell has said that as Brandon walked away from the mascot, Gritty ran out of his chair and “punched my son as hard as he could.”

Greenwell filed a complaint with police Dec. 21. But police announced Monday that their investigation determined that “the actions of the individual portraying the Flyers’ mascot did not constitute physical assault as alleged.”