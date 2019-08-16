Five Spikes selected to play in NYPL All-Star Game

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Spikes will send five players to the 2019 New-York Penn League All-Star Game on Wednesday, August 21at Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George in Staten Island New York.

Pitchers Andy Pallante and Hector Villalobos will join outfielders Andrew Warner and David Vinsky, along with infielder Martin Figueroa at the NYPL’s showcase of future stars.

This quintet of Spikes is just one shy of the franchise record for most players selected to the NYPL All-Star Game, set in 2017. This is the fourth time in the previous six seasons that State College Spikes have sent at least five players to participate in the league’s late summer extravaganza.

State College will be one of seven teams represented on the Red team for the game after a format change.

Complete rosters can be found at www.milb.com

For more information about the NYPL All-Star Game, you can visit the Staten Island Yankees website by clicking here.