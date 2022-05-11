COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (WTAJ) — Five former Nittany Lions were chosen for the U.S. Women’s National Team roster for the Volleyball Nations League. Penn State has the most players on the roster.

Outside hitter Ali Frantti, setter Micha Hancock, opposite hitter Nia Reed, middle blocker Haleigh Washington, and libero Kendall White made the 25-player roster.

The United States are three-time defending VNL champions, 2020 Olympic gold medalists, and the No. 1 team in the world. The USA is one of 13 teams that will compete in the VNL.

Hancock and Washington are two of eight players who won the 2020 Olympic gold medal and the VNL Final Round in 2021.

Fourteen players will be chosen for the travel roster. The first preliminary round will be from May 31 to June 5 in Bossier City, La.

The second preliminary round will be in Quezon City, Philippines from June 15 to June 19 and in Calgary, Canada from June 29 to July 4.



The finals will be July 13-17 in Ankara, Turkey.