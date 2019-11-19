Five Altoona Athletes sign National Letters of Intent

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Five Altoona Area High School students formally signed their letter of intents today to play at the next level.

Caranda Perea signed with George Washington University to play women’s basketball.

Maggie Fox signed with Saint Francis University to continue her track and field career.

Brayden Henninger signed with Seton Hill University for cross country.

Rylie Boutiller signed with California University of PA for cross country.

Brendan Kuhns signed with Mansfield University for baseball.